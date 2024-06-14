Joint police operation nets three drug arrests in Shotton

North Wales Police, in partnership with Merseyside Police, arrested three men at Shotton train station today on suspicion of drug offences.

The arrests were made as part of a coordinated two-day operation aimed at tackling drug-related activities in the region.

According to a Facebook post by North Flintshire Police, one of the men was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, while the other two were detained on suspicion of possession.

A police spokesperson said: “Three men have today been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Shotton.”

“The arrests made at the train station came as part of a joint two-day operation between North Wales Police and Merseyside Police to crack down on drug supply.”

“One man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, with a further two arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.”

“A further arrest was also made in the area yesterday.”