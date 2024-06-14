Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 14th Jun 2024

Joint police operation nets three drug arrests in Shotton

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

North Wales Police, in partnership with Merseyside Police, arrested three men at Shotton train station today on suspicion of drug offences.

The arrests were made as part of a coordinated two-day operation aimed at tackling drug-related activities in the region.

According to a Facebook post by North Flintshire Police, one of the men was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, while the other two were detained on suspicion of possession.

A police spokesperson said: “Three men have today been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Shotton.”

“The arrests made at the train station came as part of a joint two-day operation between North Wales Police and Merseyside Police to crack down on drug supply.”

“One man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, with a further two arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.”

“A further arrest was also made in the area yesterday.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • RSPCA Cymru calls on public to help save wildlife from hazardous nets
  • Over 60 volunteers unite for Mold Spring Clean, collecting more than 100 bags of waste
  • Restaurant group and enterprise hub serve-up 900+ food parcels for children in North Wales

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    RSPCA Cymru calls on public to help save wildlife from hazardous nets

    News

    Over 60 volunteers unite for Mold Spring Clean, collecting more than 100 bags of waste

    News

    Restaurant group and enterprise hub serve-up 900+ food parcels for children in North Wales

    News

    Chester Racecourse Gears up for ‘The Friday Social’ with exciting seven-race lineup

    News

    Queensferry: Police seize BMW after occupants attempted to steel grilles from another car

    News

    Cheshire and North Wales police dog unit mourn loss of legendary ‘thief catcher’ RPD Fiona

    News

    Disabled people face ‘David and Goliath’ battle for support under Wales’ health and social care system

    News

    Welsh Government accused of kicking “long-overdue” council tax reforms into long grass

    News

    Wales’ additional learning needs reforms falling short, warns former minister

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn