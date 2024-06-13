Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Jun 2024

First ever Flint Pride set to take place next Saturday

The first-ever Flint Pride will take place on Saturday, June 22, marking a significant event during the globally celebrated Pride Month.

Flint Pride aims to bring the community together in a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Local businesses have been invited to participate in the “Pride Window Decoration” initiative, encouraging them to decorate their shop windows with vibrant and inclusive displays throughout June.

The initiative offers businesses a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to diversity and create a welcoming atmosphere for all members of the community.

The organisers believe that by coming together, the community can make a powerful statement about the importance of acceptance and equality.

The festivities will feature a Flint Pride Exhibition at the Town Hall from 10.30am to 3.00pm, showcasing various aspects of LGBTQ+ culture and history.

The highlight of the day will be a colourful and flamboyant parade, assembling outside the Town Hall at 1.30pm and commencing at 2.00pm.

The parade will march up Church Street and conclude at the George and Dragon pub, where a celebration with a variety of performances will take place.

“This promises to be a joyous occasion filled with music, laughter, and a strong sense of community spirit,” said the event organisers.

They encourage everyone to participate and support the event, making it a memorable and impactful day for Flint.

For more information, visit the Flint Pride Facebook page.

