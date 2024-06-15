Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 15th Jun 2024

Flintshire trailer theft suspects arrested in Lancashire

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team has arrested a man in connection with the alleged theft of trailers from Flintshire.

He was also arrested, as well as another man, on suspicion of the theft of plant and machinery from West Yorkshire, Manchester and Cumbria.

The arrests are the result of an operation between North Wales Police Rural Crime officers and forces in the North East who have been working together to recover stolen plant and agricultural machinery and equipment.

The operation was stepped up after trailers were stolen from the Bagillt area.

This led to the rural crime team being linked up with the National Construction and Agriculture Theft Team as part of the investigation into similar incidents across several force areas.

The two men, from the Manchester area, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a property on the outskirts of Lancashire.

Sergeant Peter Evans, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “What’s vital in the recovery and identification of stolen items is their serial numbers, or identifying marking, or forensic marking like Smartwater If you have machinery, plant or trailers please make note of everything that could help identify it. Be vigilant and continue to report anything suspicious however small.”.

 

