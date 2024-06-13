Mold KFC revises plan to extend opening hours amid resident concerns

A new KFC restaurant that opened in Mold towards the end of last year has revised its plans to extend opening hours.

The fast food chain opened on the site of the former Checkpoint car service centre on Chester Road in mid-December 2023.

The move resulted in the creation of 32 new jobs after permission was granted for the scheme a year earlier.

The launch came just a month after a new Greggs store opened next door.

When planning permission was originally granted for the KFC restaurant, it was subject to a condition for the branch to open from 8am until 10pm, seven days a week.

In March, the company sought to extend its opening hours until midnight after highlighting the popularity of the restaurant.

However, during a consultation phase, a number of local residents raised concerns about the impact extending opening hours would have on them.

Local Councillor Chris Bithell also responded to the consultation.

He said, “There are residences in Chester Road directly opposite this establishment… they are surely entitled to some peace and quiet at night time.”

Cllr Bithell noted that while the applicant compared the KFC’s proposed hours to those of other nearby businesses like the Tesco Garage and McDonald’s, these comparisons are not valid because those businesses do not have residents directly affected by their operations.

“The KFC, given the very nature of its business, attracts more customers and from a much wider area… resulting in noise and disturbance during hours when people generally expect to be able to rest and sleep,” Cllr Bithell argued.

The application to extend opening to 12am was subsequently withdrawn, and a new application has now been lodged with Flintshire Council to extend the opening hours to 11pm.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, the firm said: “After the KFC store opened following approval of the planning application, demand has been high both through on-site sit-in restaurant/takeaway sales and also on home delivery.

“On the above approval, the opening hours stated in the conditions are 8am to 10pm (7 days a week).

“Due to demand being high, we propose to extend these opening hours from 8am to 11pm, seven days a week.

“We do not feel that extending the opening hours as proposed will have a negative impact on the surrounding neighbouring properties as the closing hours will now be the same as Mold Rugby Club’s clubhouse adjacent to the unit, the McDonald’s unit, and the Tesco Superstore down the road.

“It is also noted that the Tesco filling station just off the roundabout is open 24 hours.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.