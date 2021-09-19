NWP top brass taking on a gruelling 100km in just 30 hours to raise funds for charity

North Wales Police top brass are taking on a gruelling 100km walk in just 30 hours to raise funds for charity.

Five members of the forces Chief Officer Team are taking on a 100km non-stop walk across the South Downs Way.

Organised in partnership with Oxfam, Trailwalker is described as the “ultimate team endurance event.”

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes, Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki, Assistant Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett and Staff Officers Inspector Katie Ellis and Sergeant Dafydd Curry will be taking part in the challenge next weekend.

Over the last few months the team have been training hard and so far they’ve raised over £800 for Oxfam and The Gurkha Welfare Trust.

Training has included a combination of weekly running and also planned long 10 to 15 mile runs with walking and running then spanning over 23 to 25 miles – so just short of a marathon!

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “We would all be extremely grateful for any support you could give, and our colleagues can then clearly laugh as we all limp, hobble and moan our way back into work post event.”

“All the training has been extremely challenging but has given us a good idea of where our fitness is as a team to be able to support each other, but to also have an appreciation of how much food and kit will be essential for us completing this huge challenge.”

“Despite being physically and mentally demanding, it’s going to be an incredible experience for us all and we are delighted to be raising money for such worthwhile causes that overcome poverty and injustice around the world.”

Anybody wishing to donate towards the worthy cause can do so via: https://orlo.uk/lYNnR

You can follow the team’s progress on social media by following #NWPTrailwalker