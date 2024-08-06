Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Aug 2024

Northgate: Revitalisation of Chester City Centre continues with plans for new residential phase

Ambitious plans for new housing as part of the wider regeneration of Chester City Centre have cleared a vital hurdle.

Cheshire West and Chester’s ruling cabinet voted to begin searching for a private development partner to progress the second phase of the Chester Northgate project.

Phase one of the massive regeneration project opened in 2022 and included an arched arcade from the former library frontage into a new public square, an indoor market hall relocated from the Forum, a six screen cinema, cafés and restaurants, co-working office spaces and a multi-storey car park to replace the market car park which was closed once the £75m phase one was completed.

The second phase will be residential-led and see an increase in the number of city centre homes and improved connectivity to the existing Northgate development and the wider city centre. The phase two area includes the former Forum shopping centre and offices, Hamilton House, Merchant House, Goldsmith House and former Gateway Theatre – covering the size of almost three football pitches. The council said bringing households back into central areas would help boost economic growth and provide ‘sustainable city centre living’.

Cabinet member and Blacon Councillor Sheila Little welcomed the move. She told the meeting: “When I read the cabinet papers and came to this item it gave me joy actually, because the number of times people ask me as a Chester councillor ‘what is happening to the Forum’. We need to get moving with this. “It will take time, but we do know we are now able to say to people things will happen.”

A report to the cabinet said there had been ‘considerable interest’ from developers over recent months and that numerous firms had presented proposals informally on how they see the site evolving from its current position, to a fully developed and occupied scheme.

Cllr Nathan Pardoe, cabinet member for regeneration echoed an earlier comment by cabinet member Christine Warner that they were ‘standing on the shoulders of giants’, as he paid tribute to the work of other councillors and council officers who had brought the first phase to fruition.

He added: “These projects are too big to be political footballs and I’m grateful for the cross party support today. I also agree that we need to give careful consideration to the type of homes and housing that’s provided.”

Following cabinet approval, the process of appointing a development partner will now begin, with the authority hoping to have one in place by spring next year.

By Mark Smith – Local Democracy Reporter

