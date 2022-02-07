“North Wales Talking” – Public urged to share their concerns of crime in their local

A major initiative aimed at understanding local concerns about crime and disorder in communities across the region has been launched.

North Wales Police has launched “North Wales Talking” – a key priority of the force’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in a survey and share what it is like to live in your area and what issues matter most to you and your community. It is also an opportunity for you to raise any concerns you may have.

Feedback received via North Wales Talking will then be used Neighbourhood Policing Teams, together with partner agencies, to act on the information received and tackle the issues raised that matter most to our communities.

Superintendent Helen Corcoran said: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams want to be sure that we’re tackling the things that matter most to those we serve – you.

“North Wales Talking will provide residents the opportunity to tell us what issues matter most to them in their local community. It could be anti-social behaviour that is worrying you, or perhaps you have information to pass on about drug dealing in your local area.

“Our communities play a crucial part in helping us prevent and detect crime and anti-social behaviour. Working together, we can make North Wales the safest place in the UK to live, work and visit

“We want your feedback which we will use to help identify the top three issues in your area that our Neighbourhood Policing Teams will work on over the next few months.

“I would also urge you to sign up to North Wales Community Alert when completing the survey. You will then receive updates from your Neighbourhood Policing Team about the action taken to tackle the community’s local issues.”

To take part and be part of the conversation, visit: www.northwalestalking.co.uk Or www.gogleddcymrunsiarad.co.uk for the Welsh survey.

You can also choose to register for the North Wales Community Alert – our free community messaging system where you will then receive updates from your Neighbourhood Policing Team on the action taken to tackle the top three local community issues.