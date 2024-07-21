Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 21st Jul 2024

North Wales Police issuing forensic spray to protect domestic abuse victims

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police is issuing forensic spray to high-risk victims to help protect them against domestic abuse.

The SmartWater liquid is often used to mark property to prevent items being stolen.

But now the force is now giving out DeterTech canisters to some victims to prevent perpetrators from contacting them.

The substance in each canister is only visible under ultraviolet light. It has its own unique reference number, similar to a DNA profile.

North Wales Police say that once sprayed, the watermarks will provide key evidence in court against a suspect, who is likely to have been ordered not to visit a victim.

“The spray leaves watermarks on skin and clothing, which isn’t easily washed off,” said Inspector Claire McGrady.

“Clothing can go through a wash cycle a number of times and a person can have multiple showers and traces of the substance will still be visible using a UV torch.

“Once the spray has been identified, samples are taken and sent to forensics so we can match the product to a person.

“That evidence can then be used in court to prove a perpetrator has been in the presence of a victim.”

Suspects will be told victims are protected by the forensic spray and will be given a notice to explain how it works.

The spray can also be used to mark items to prevent them from being stolen.

Inspector McGrady added: “Domestic abuse cases can often be difficult to prosecute.

“Victims can find it difficult to pursue cases because of lack of evidence, and because the process to get to the prosecution stage can be lengthy and traumatic.

“We’re hoping in some cases, this new SmartWater spray will provide better evidence and make the process a lot easier for victims.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • College strengthens support for festival of diversity, equality and LGBTQ+ community
  • NSPCC sees rise in referrals of children left home alone in Wales
  • New first minister: Welsh Labour publishes timetable for Vaughan Gething replacement

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    College strengthens support for festival of diversity, equality and LGBTQ+ community

    News

    NSPCC sees rise in referrals of children left home alone in Wales

    News

    New first minister: Welsh Labour publishes timetable for Vaughan Gething replacement

    News

    Meet the Deeside fighter who went from shy, overweight kid to pro heavyweight

    News

    Connah’s Quay’s Royal composer Paul Mealor joins elite club after receiving rare award from King

    News

    Queensferry Sports transformed by regeneration grant

    News

    Failing to make changes to black bin collections – not an option, says Flintshire Council

    News

    Flintshire sports clubs get set for summer with funding from Police and Crime Commissioner

    News

    Lush Broughton celebrate 1st birthday with free product making and competitions

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn