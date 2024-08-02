North Wales MS calls on regions Postmasters to contribute to Horizon Inquiry

Post Office operators in North Wales are being urged to share their experiences of working with the Post Office to provide crucial evidence for the Horizon IT Inquiry.

North Wales MS Mark Isherwood has called on these operators to contribute their stories, highlighting the importance of their input in uncovering the extent of the Horizon scandal’s impact.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry is an independent public investigation into the failings surrounding the Horizon IT system, which led to the wrongful prosecution and conviction of sub-postmasters.

Up to 16,000 people across the UK have been contacted by independent research and data analytics firm YouGov on behalf of the Inquiry.

They have been asked to anonymously share their experiences of the Post Office.

Every current sub-postmaster in the UK is invited to provide their input on their working experience with the Post Office.

Additionally, applicants under the Post Office’s in-house compensation scheme, the Horizon Shortfall Scheme, are being asked about their experiences with this process.

The findings from these surveys will be presented as evidence during Phase 7, the final phase of the Inquiry. This evidence will play a significant role in informing the findings and recommendations of Inquiry Chair, Sir Wyn Williams.

Mark Isherwood emphasised the continued impact of the Horizon scandal, stating, “The Horizon scandal has touched communities in Wales and across the UK, and the impact continues to be felt today. I encourage anyone in North Wales who has received these surveys to share their experiences and contribute to this important research.”

UK Parliamentary data released earlier this year indicates that there are over 952 post offices in Wales as of March 2023.

While some of these are crown post offices, the vast majority are owned by sub-postmasters who will receive the survey.

Sir Wyn Williams, in announcing the survey, highlighted the importance of personal accounts in the Inquiry. “Human stories are at the heart of this Inquiry. As will be obvious by now, and as I have said from time to time, I have been deeply affected by the accounts of hardship and suffering endured by many. I urge all those who are contacted to complete the surveys, and I offer my heartfelt thanks now to all those who take the time and trouble to do so.”

Those eligible to take part in the surveys have been contacted via email. Respondents contribute their experiences anonymously and can do so online, or over the phone for those who need reasonable adjustments.