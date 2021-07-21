North Wales health board begins inviting teenagers who turn 18 within next three months for Covid jab

Teenagers who turn 18 within the next three months are being invited for a Covid jab, the local health board has said.

The Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) issued new advice on Monday around vaccinating Children and Young People.

JCVI said that “operationally, it is reasonable to allow a lead-in time to offer vaccination to those children who are within three months of their 18th birthday to ensure good uptake of vaccine in newly-turned 18 year olds.”

“We will move quickly to vaccinate those turning 18 years old, including those intending to go to university.”

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board posted an update on social media today, Wednesday, July 21 stating: “From today, we are inviting people who will turn 18-years-of-age within the next three months to book their vaccination.”

On Monday, health minister Eluned Morgan said:

“As a result of the low incidence and severity of COVID-19 in children and the reported safety issues, the JCVI does not currently advise routine universal vaccination of all other children and young people less than 18 years of age.”

“I am aware there have been calls for children to be vaccinated to prevent them getting post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (long COVID).”

The JCVI also issued advice on offering the coronavirus vaccine to children and young people aged 12 -15 years with specific underlying health conditions.

This means the clinically extremely vulnerable patient group now includes young people aged 12 and over.

Young people aged 16 to 17 years of age who are at higher risk of serious COVID-19, as currently set out in the Green Book, have already been offered the COVID-19 vaccination and should continue to be offered.

Children and young people aged 12 years and over who are household contacts of persons who are immunosuppressed should be offered a COVID-19 vaccination on the understanding that the main benefits from vaccination are related to the potential for indirect protection of their household contact who is immunosuppressed.