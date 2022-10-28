Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Oct 2022

North Wales firefighters halloween warning to parents planning to dress their children up

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

As Halloween approaches, firefighters are reminding parents to protect their children from flammable fancy dress costumes.

Dave Hughes, Head of Fire Safety and West Area for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We want people to enjoy celebrating Halloween, but to make sure that they are aware of the potential dangers that can be faced if their costume catches fire.

“The popularity of Halloween fancy dress costumes for children has grown enormously in recent years and we issue this advice to warn people so that they can enjoy themselves while staying safe.”

Here are Dave’s safety tips –

  • Check the labels on any fancy dress outfits you buy and see what fire resistance they offer.
  • Plastic capes and bin liners are often used as costumes – keep them away from sparkles, candles or other naked flames.
  • Use battery operated lights within homemade lanterns and pumpkins. These are much safer than candles and are cheap to buy.
  • Take extra care with candles – they are extremely hazardous. If the candle tips over it could set light to materials such as costumes, curtains, clothes and furniture and start a serious fire.
  • If a costume you are wearing does catch fire the advice is to ‘stop, drop and roll’, making it harder for the flames to spread.
  • If you are with someone whose clothes have caught fire, get them to stop, drop and roll, then smother the flame with heavy material like a coat or blanket.
  • In an emergency cool any burns with large amounts of water and get urgent medical assistance

Read Next

  • Air ambulance called to incident at Deeside Industrial Estate
  • North Wales pet retailer powers ahead with net-zero vision following £250,000 investment
  • Airbus aiming to increase A320 jet production by 50% in 2025
  • A missing phone and someone asking for a lift… Police in north Wales release audio of time wasting 999 calls

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Air ambulance called to incident at Deeside Industrial Estate

    News

    North Wales pet retailer powers ahead with net-zero vision following £250,000 investment

    News

    Airbus aiming to increase A320 jet production by 50% in 2025

    News

    A missing phone and someone asking for a lift… Police in north Wales release audio of time wasting 999 calls

    News

    M56 in Cheshire to close all weekend as new 67 metre long bridge is installed

    News

    Jade Ward: Petition for automatic removal of parental rights of killers to debated next month

    News

    Flintshire school’s stunning production of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda The Musical’ receives rave reviews

    News

    Drones above Snowdonia providing airborne mobile network could help emergency services in life-threatening situations

    News

    Welsh partnership working on AI system which could ensure safety of vulnerable people

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn