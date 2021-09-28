North Wales Fire chief warning over storing petrol or other fuels at home

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice over storing petrol or other fuels at home.

The warning following reports of people filling up cans and containers on forecourts as petrol panic buying set over the weekend.

Across Deeside petrol stations were busy on Monday but the queuing witnessed over the weekend appeared to have eased, helped by limits on the amount of fuel that can be bought at any one time.

In an update today North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it “advises that storing petrol or other fuels at home presents a potential hazard and should be avoided due to the risks involved.”

“Petrol and other fuels give off vapour which is extremely flammable and must be treated with the utmost care.”

Rules allow up to 30 litres of petrol to be stored at home or a non-workplace premises without informing your local Petroleum Enforcement Authority (PEA).

The legislation allows people to store petrol in the following containers; 30 litres in a demountable fuel tank; 20 litres in an approved metal container; 10 litres in an approved plastic container; a combination of the above with a 30 litre limit.

Petrol filling stations do not allow drivers to dispense fuel into non-approved containers.

Kevin Jones, Head of Community Safety, said: “We would advise the public not to store petrol or other fuels at home but if there is a necessity to store fuel, for example for powered garden tools such as a lawnmower, then please follow these instructions :

– Fuel must not be stored inside a house, flat or other dwelling and must not be stored under stairs or near doors which could be a means of escape should a fire occur.

– Fuel must be stored in containers as detailed above and not exceeding the maximum amounts shown.

– Any storage place must be well away from living areas i.e. an outhouse, garage or shed and be well ventilated.

– The containers should be secured to protect against the possibility of vandalism or arson.

– Smoking or naked flames should be prohibited in the vicinity of the fuel containers and should be kept away from any means of ignition.

– Fuel should be decanted in the open air, not inside the storage area

– An appropriate pouring spout or funnel should be used.

– If clothing is splashed with fuel, it should be changed immediately.

– Ideally, there should be a fire extinguisher of foam or dry powder type near to the fuel store, in case of fire, and a bucket of dry sand to soak up spillage.

“It is an offence to store more than the legal limit of fuel, unless you have a licence issued by the Petroleum Licensing Authority.”

“Petrol is a dangerous substance which, when present can dramatically increase the risk of fire.”

Ten fuel companies issued a joint statement on Monday saying: “There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry, we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country.”

“As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would.”

“We remain enormously grateful to all forecourt staff and HGV drivers for working tirelessly to maintain supplies during this time.”