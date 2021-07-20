Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th Jul 2021

New video shows growth of Covid in Flintshire over the last two weeks as cases soar

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire’s Test Trace Protect team has said it currently responding to a high number of positive coronavirus cases.

During the 10 days between 5 and 15 July 2021, 726 people living in Flintshire tested positive for Covid, 1903 people have been identified as contacts were required to self-isolate.

The majority of positive cases are linked to social gatherings in the community.

Latest figures from Public Health Wales show that further 31 cases have been reported in Flintshire in the past 24 hours.

The 7–day rolling rate by specimen date – ending Jul 15 in Flintshire is 292, an increase of 20% since 5 July.

A new video released by Flintshire County Council shows the growth of cases across the county from 5 to 15 July.

Last week Andrew Farrow Chief Officer of Planning and Environment at Flintshire County Council County said the local authority was in a “great state of readiness, should we need to undertake surge testing.”

He told councillors during a ‘Recovery Committee’ meeting, “We’ve done a huge amount of preparatory work, I think looking across the region we’re probably better prepared than any council within the region.”

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “As restrictions are relaxed in stages, it is vital that we continue to follow the guidance and remember that COVID-19 has not gone away.”

“Even if we have been vaccinated, we must all continue to do what we can to act respectfully and responsibly to keep transmission numbers down in Flintshire and ourselves and others safe.”

“If you live in Flintshire and either you or a family member are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or wider symptoms you should book a coronavirus test. To check the symptoms go to bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/test-trace-protect/testing-broader-covid-19-symptoms/wider-symptom-testing-faq/.”

Testing centres are located at:

• Civic Hall Connah’s Quay 8am – 8pm (walk-in)

• Deeside Industrial Estate 8am – 8pm (drive through)

• Chapel Street Car Park, Castle Heights, Flint – 9.30am – 4.30pm (drive through)

You can book online at  gov.wales/get-tested-coronavirus-covid-19 or by phoning 119.

A walk-in mobile testing centre will also be available at the Holway Community Centre, Holywell from Wednesday 21 July 2021.

“If you are experiencing any of the three main COVID-19 symptoms it is important that you get a test and for everyone in your household to self-isolate immediately until you get your result.”

“Anyone over the age of 11 living, working or studying in Flintshire and who is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get free Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests.  For more information about why you should take the test and to find a collection point go to www.flintshire.gov.uk/covidtesting.”

For more information about current restrictions please visit the Welsh Government website gov.wales/covid-19-alert-levels.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Fans of steam can catch a glimpse of the Scots Guardsman thundering through Deeside this evening

News

Deeside based Anwyl boosts food bank charity with £53,710 donation

News

Gypsy and Traveller site plans for Flintshire village recommended for approval despite concerns

News

Buckley: RSPCA officers don wetsuits to rescue stricken crow with wing caught in fishing line

News

New walk-in Covid testing centre to open in Holywell this week

News

Poundland chilled and frozen rollout will reach a landmark when Flint store becomes 200th to be converted

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner key role in using technology to fight crime

News

Hands, face, space remains at the Countess of Chester despite restrictions easing in England

News

Welsh Ambulance Service declares ‘Business Continuity Incident’ due to increased demand on services

News





Read 379,386 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn