New video shows growth of Covid in Flintshire over the last two weeks as cases soar

Flintshire’s Test Trace Protect team has said it currently responding to a high number of positive coronavirus cases.

During the 10 days between 5 and 15 July 2021, 726 people living in Flintshire tested positive for Covid, 1903 people have been identified as contacts were required to self-isolate.

The majority of positive cases are linked to social gatherings in the community.

Latest figures from Public Health Wales show that further 31 cases have been reported in Flintshire in the past 24 hours.

The 7–day rolling rate by specimen date – ending Jul 15 in Flintshire is 292, an increase of 20% since 5 July.

A new video released by Flintshire County Council shows the growth of cases across the county from 5 to 15 July.

Last week Andrew Farrow Chief Officer of Planning and Environment at Flintshire County Council County said the local authority was in a “great state of readiness, should we need to undertake surge testing.”

He told councillors during a ‘Recovery Committee’ meeting, “We’ve done a huge amount of preparatory work, I think looking across the region we’re probably better prepared than any council within the region.”

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “As restrictions are relaxed in stages, it is vital that we continue to follow the guidance and remember that COVID-19 has not gone away.”

“Even if we have been vaccinated, we must all continue to do what we can to act respectfully and responsibly to keep transmission numbers down in Flintshire and ourselves and others safe.”

“If you live in Flintshire and either you or a family member are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or wider symptoms you should book a coronavirus test. To check the symptoms go to bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/test- trace-protect/testing-broader- covid-19-symptoms/wider- symptom-testing-faq/.”

Testing centres are located at:

• Civic Hall Connah’s Quay 8am – 8pm (walk-in)

• Deeside Industrial Estate 8am – 8pm (drive through)

• Chapel Street Car Park, Castle Heights, Flint – 9.30am – 4.30pm (drive through)

You can book online at gov.wales/get-tested- coronavirus-covid-19 or by phoning 119.

A walk-in mobile testing centre will also be available at the Holway Community Centre, Holywell from Wednesday 21 July 2021.

“If you are experiencing any of the three main COVID-19 symptoms it is important that you get a test and for everyone in your household to self-isolate immediately until you get your result.”

“Anyone over the age of 11 living, working or studying in Flintshire and who is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get free Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests. For more information about why you should take the test and to find a collection point go to www.flintshire.gov.uk/ covidtesting.”

For more information about current restrictions please visit the Welsh Government website gov.wales/covid-19- alert-levels.