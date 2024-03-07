New planning documents reveal why building of Starbucks drive through on Asda car park was abandoned

New planning documents reveal why the construction of a Starbucks drive-thru, located in the car park of the Asda supermarket in Queensferry, was halted.

A planning application was originally lodged in October 2022 by EG Group Limited, owned by the billionaire Issa brothers, who acquired the Asda supermarket chain from its US owner, Walmart, in 2020.

The council approved the plans two months later.

Work began in April 2023 on the drive-thru coffee shop located in a portion of the car park formerly allocated for Asda’s click-and-collect service, opposite the petrol station.

The proposed development spans 185 square metres and will feature an indoor seating area.

However, just weeks after construction began on the new coffee shop, contractors unexpectedly withdrew from the site, leaving it partially constructed.

Speculation swirled around the reason construction was halted, with many pointing to issues with drains. However, EG Group remained silent on the issue.

As first reported by Deeside.com last week, plans have now been submitted to Flintshire Council for the demolition and reconstruction of a Queensferry eyesore.

Documents have now been published revealing the reasons for the initial build’s abandonment and proposing a new location.

The letter points to conflict with a main sewer which was discovered when building work was taking place.

A letter to Flintshire County Council from RPS Consulting acting on behalf of EG Group Limited, the owner of the Asda Store, states that “during construction, it became apparent that the location of the proposed unit conflicted with an easement for an existing main sewer.”

“It is consequently necessary to move the location of the drive-thru building to ensure it avoids the sewer.”

“The location proposed in this revised proposal has been discussed and agreed with Welsh Water and moves the proposed unit so that it leaves a 6m clear zone around the sewer for access and maintenance.”

“To achieve this clearance, the location of the unit needs to be moved northwards.”

“As the previous permission has been partly implemented, this application also seeks approval for the demolition of the partially constructed building.”

“The location of this partially constructed building is to be reinstated as car parking.”

The “unit will replace an identical drive-thru unit approved.”

The fresh plans now show the proposed location for the new Starbucks has moved nearly 30 metres into the next section of the car park.

A consultation period has now begun via Flintshire council website, a decision on planning permission is expected in April.

Public Notice Advert