Queensferry: Plans submitted to demolish half built Starbucks and rebuild it

Plans for the demolition and reconstruction of a Queensferry eyesore have been submitted to Flintshire Council.

Work commenced in April 2023 on a new drive-thru Starbucks situated in the car park area outside the Queensferry Asda.

A planning application was lodged in October 2022 by EG Group Limited, owned by the billionaire Issa brothers, who acquired the Asda supermarket chain from its US owner, Walmart, in 2020.

The council approved the plans two months later.

Work began in April 2023 on Starbucks located in a portion of the car park formerly allocated for Asda’s click-and-collect service, opposite the petrol station.

The proposed development spans 185 square metres and will feature an indoor seating area.

However, just weeks after construction began on the new coffee shop, contractors unexpectedly withdrew from the site, leaving it partially constructed.

The cause for the abandonment remained unclear; yet, local reports soon emerged suggesting issues with drains found beneath the site.

This week, plans were submitted to Flintshire Council for the “Demolition of the partially complete drive-thru coffee shop and the reinstatement of the site; the erection of a replacement drive-thru coffee shop (Class A1) and associated works.”

Supporting documents, typically accompanying planning applications, are pending upload to the Flintshire Council planning website, which is anticipated to shed light on the reasons for the project’s suspension.

Original Plans

Details from the original planning documents state: “The site of the proposed drive-thru development forms part of the Asda store and is situated in the eastern end of the store car park, which is currently used for car parking and circulation and includes the customer click and collect kiosk.”

“The proposed development comprises the redevelopment of part of the Asda car park to provide one single-storey building for the sale of hot drinks, with a ‘drive-thru’ lane, together with associated car and cycle parking, and refuse storage.”

A simlar site on an Asda carp

Vehicular access to the unit can be ascertained from Aston Road to the west – through the Asda car park – or from Chester Road East via the car park entrance on this road.

“There is an existing footpath link from Chester Road East which links into the pedestrian concourse around the proposed drive-thru before leading on to the main Asda store.”

“The drive-thru lane is segregated from the car park circulation to ensure it does not impede circulation within the car park. There will be consequent alterations to facilitate the internal circulation within the car park.”

“The ‘drive-thru’ lane encircles the proposed building in a clockwise direction, with drivers placing their orders shortly after entering the ‘drive-thru’ lane by way of a speaker post situated on the eastern side of the building and then collecting their orders from a ‘pick-up’ window on the southern elevation.”

Deeside.com has approached EG for a comment.

