New Costa Coffee store on course for autumn opening at Flintshire Retail Park

A new Costa Coffee store is on course to open in Flintshire this autumn after plans for signs to advertise the business were approved.

The coffee chain applied in June this year for permission to install signs on a unit at Flintshire Retail Park in Flint.

The building was previously home to B&M until the discount store moved to a larger unit nearby.

Costa said proposals for the new site off Holywell Road would help to create ten jobs.

The scheme has now been approved by officials from Flintshire Council after a notice outlining the decision was published on the local authority’s website.

In a report, planning officer Rhian Chitty said: “With regards to amenity, the application proposes two fascia signs and one projecting sign.

“Having regard to the materials, scale, style, and siting it is considered the development would not be materially worse than the previous signage on site and the advertisements would be in keeping character and appearance of the retail park.

“In relation to public safety, no objections have been received from the council’s highway officer.

“Having regard to this and the retail park nature of the site the advertisement would not give rise to any highway safety concerns.”

Costa has confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the store is still expected to open this autumn, with an exact date to be provided in the near future.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter