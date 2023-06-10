MS voices concerns over lack of a holiday club for disabled children at Ysgol Pen Coch in Flint
A North Wales politician has voiced concerns to Wales’ Education Minister about the lack of a holiday club for disabled children at Ysgol Pen Coch in Flint.
Mark Isherwood MS highlighted the disparity between Ysgol Pen Coch and provisions in mainstream schools during a recent meeting of the Welsh Parliament.
The Senedd Member detailed how he was contacted by constituents concerned about the absence of this service.
The constituents highlighted that a holiday club could significantly improve the well-being of pupils and their families.
“Ysgol Pen Coch, which is the only publicly funded primary school for disabled children in Flintshire, has many pupils with autism and related conditions or complex needs. A holiday club at this school would greatly benefit both pupils and their families,” Mr Isherwood said.
However, unlike other county schools, Ysgol Pen Coch does not offer a holiday club, an issue that Mr Isherwood flagged as concerning.
According to constituents, the costs and expertise needed to implement a holiday club for these students far exceed those in a mainstream school setting, leaving parents and governors to manage it—an unrealistic task.
Mr Isherwood questioned the lack of special provisions for children in specialist schools.
He pointed out, “Children in specialist schools are being treated differently to children in mainstream schools, when their behaviours and impairments need this provision more, and this needs to be addressed.”
The Education Minister responded to Mr Isherwood’s concern by agreeing to have officials liaise with the Welsh Local Government Association.
The aim is to "support schools specifically, understand what the particular barriers are and how best they can be addressed at a school level."
