Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 9th Jul 2021

Updated: Fri 9th Jul

Minor injury unit in Mold will be closed on Saturday and Sunday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The minor injury unit in Mold will be closed this weekend, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has said.

The unit will be shut on Saturday and Sunday and will reopen as normal on Monday.

Holywell Community Hospital minor injury unit is open as normal over the weekend.

In a post on the health boards Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Our Minor Injury Unit at Mold is closed this weekend, Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th July.”

“It will open as normal on Monday 12 July.”

“Our Minor Injury Unit at Holywell Community Hospital will be open as normal from 8am- 8pm.”

“If you are unwell and it is not a medical emergency, visit our website for help and further information: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/services/health-services1/where-do-i-go/

“Alternatively, call NHS 111 to access healthcare information and urgent care advice 24 /7.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Classroom face mask rules to be scrapped when schools in Wales return in September

News

Flintshire Council is going need almost £17m extra to balance books next year

News

Deeside politicians encourage residents to get tested even if not displaying COVID symptoms

News

Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre hits 100,000 jab milestone

News

New documentary reveals how Flint and family gave Jade Jones her grit and gold

News

Students and seasonal staff reminded to check they are being paid the National Minimum Wage

News

Airbus assembly of first A321XLR front fuselage begins

News

Reports of a collision in Northop causing some congestion

News

Welsh Government set to launch consultation on reducing speed limits to 20mph on residential roads

News





Read 416,834 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn