Minor injury unit in Mold will be closed on Saturday and Sunday

The minor injury unit in Mold will be closed this weekend, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has said.

The unit will be shut on Saturday and Sunday and will reopen as normal on Monday.

Holywell Community Hospital minor injury unit is open as normal over the weekend.

In a post on the health boards Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Our Minor Injury Unit at Mold is closed this weekend, Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th July.”

“It will open as normal on Monday 12 July.”

“Our Minor Injury Unit at Holywell Community Hospital will be open as normal from 8am- 8pm.”

“If you are unwell and it is not a medical emergency, visit our website for help and further information: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/services/health-services1/where-do-i-go/

“Alternatively, call NHS 111 to access healthcare information and urgent care advice 24 /7.”