Met Office updates weather warning with Storm Agnes set to cause heavy rain and strong winds

The Met Office has updated its yellow weather warning as Storm Agnes is set to hit Flintshire and other parts of the UK and Ireland over the next 48 hours.

The storm, moving into western areas on Wednesday, is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching up to 80mph in exposed coastal areas.

The weather warning is in place from midday on Wednesday 27 September to 7am on Thursday 28 September. Widespread disruption is anticipated, with potential damage to buildings, power cuts, and transport chaos as roads and bridges are likely to close.

Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the storm naming season, which runs from September to August the following year.

The storm's influence on UK weather is expected to diminish later on Thursday as it weakens and moves further north. However, heavy rain is expected to continue into Friday, particularly in southern areas of England and Wales.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: "Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

"The strongest winds are expected to affect Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria, and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts. These are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening."

National Highways Issues Advisory

In light of the forecasted stormy weather, National Highways is encouraging motorists to be prepared and plan ahead for their journeys, particularly on Motorway networks over the border in England.

There is a particular risk to lorries, caravans, and motorbikes, and drivers are being urged to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.

Steve Basterfield, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: "With the stormy weather being forecast, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

"We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It's also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns."

The organisation has produced online guidance for handling different weather conditions to keep road users as safe as possible on its motorways and A-roads.

