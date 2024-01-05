Met Office: Colder weather on the horizon
The UK is set to experience a significant shift in weather conditions according to forecasters.
The heavy rain from the start of the new year will ease, giving way to a colder, drier, and more settled period over the weekend.
Jason Kelly, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, highlighted that “the transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.”
This change is attributed to an area of high pressure likely becoming established either over the UK or just to its north.
“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely,” added Jason.
The forecast includes clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation, though any showers are expected to be wintry in nature.
One significant concern arising from this change is the increased risks of frost, fog, and icy conditions, especially given the saturated ground and calm winds.
Overnight freezing temperatures will make frost more prevalent, with ice also becoming an issue due to the very wet ground in most areas.
In response to these conditions, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England, valid from 9 am on 6th January to 12 noon on 9th January.
Temperatures are expected to be below average, particularly overnight, leading to more frequent occurrences of overnight frost.
Steven Keates, Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, stated, “The colder conditions across the UK are likely to be established for some time and will be a key theme of next week’s weather. ”
“However, the beginning of next week is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell, and by the end of next week, we should start to see a gradual rise in values, at least for a time.”
As the UK prepares for this cold snap, residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially when traveling, and to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts.
The UK Health Security Agency does not issue cold weather alerts for Wales, but residents there should also prepare for similar conditions.
