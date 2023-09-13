Massive 72 foot rocket to land on Queen’s Square in Wrexham this week

Queen's Square will be home to a colossal 72 foot replica of the Launcher One Rocket between 14 and 18 September when the UK Space Agency bring their "Space for Everyone" tour to Wrexham﻿.

There'll also be virtual reality experiences, careers advice from "local space professionals" and lots of space-related activities available and free for everyone.

Group Tours are available and it's highly recommended to visit the event as a group and enjoy a personal tour of the event with one of our dedicated hosts. Minimum of 10 people per tour. To book a group tour timeslot email hello@ha-lo.co with a preferred date/time.

Wrexham was added to the tour dates from at least the 26th however details of the event have only just emerged locally – prompting a last minute flurry of activity to link businesses and other entities to the event.

Key space organisations and STEAM partners, including Space Hub Yorkshire, North East Space Cluster, Space Wales, Orbex, Skyrora, and the World Wide Fund for Nature, have supported the tour across the regions, highlighting the thriving space industry in the UK and its impact on our daily lives.

Matt Archer, Launch Director at the UK Space Agency, said, "The Space for Everyone Tour has been an enormous success, with families, schools and young people having the opportunity not only to see a rocket up close but learn about the role space has in our daily lives.

"The UK space sector is world-leading and we require people from all backgrounds and skill sets to work in it. By showcasing the sector and the variety of exciting career pathways available we can help inspire the next generation of homegrown space talent."

Space for Everyone promises an immersive experience, incorporating state-of-the-art virtual reality headsets to provide unparalleled insights into what a launch from the UK looks like and the job roles involved in making it happen. Visitors can also explore various interactive areas, learning about the crucial role of satellites and discovering the diverse career paths available within the UK space industry.

Cllr Nigel Williams, Lead Member for Economic Development and Regeneration, said, "This fantastic event will be a huge boost to footfall in Wrexham and is a testament to how well known Wrexham now is as a destination for large events. I hope many families enjoy the event and are inspired by what they see and learn."

Cllr Phil Wynn, Lead Member for Education, said, "This exceptional tour is meant to inspire young people to enter into the UK space industry – something many of us dreamt of when we were younger but there were few opportunities. Now young people in Wrexham can find out for themselves what careers are available for them to aspire to when they are older."

