Man and woman arrested in Flintshire following separate domestic abuse incidents

Two people were arrested by police in Flintshire for domestic abuse offences on Monday night.

A man from Buckley was arrested following an allegation of domestic assault and breaching a domestic violence protection order (DVPO).

DVPOs can allow for protective measures to be put in place for a victim following a domestic incident of violence or the threat of violence involving a perpetrator over the age of 18.

Officers from South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team also arrested a 69 year-old Leeswood female for common assault.

Posting an update on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“After dusting ourselves down from the assaults yesterday rota4 made two arrests for domestic violence tonight.”

“In Buckley a 38 year-old male was arrested for common assault and breach of and in Leeswood a 69 year-old female was arrested for common assault.”

“Domestic abuse takes all forms and we have a zero tolerance approach.”

Support

Domestic abuse affects people from all walks of life and in many different ways.

If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse.

The Crown Prosecution Service website has a breakdown of the types of domestic abuse.

You can report domestic abuse to North Wales Police or, if you’re not ready to speak to the police, you can contact support organisations who will help you.

Call the UK police non-emergency number, 101, if you need support or advice from the police and it’s not an emergency.

If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use the textphone service on 18001 101.

Local support: