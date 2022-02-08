Man and woman arrested in Flintshire following separate domestic abuse incidents
Two people were arrested by police in Flintshire for domestic abuse offences on Monday night.
A man from Buckley was arrested following an allegation of domestic assault and breaching a domestic violence protection order (DVPO).
DVPOs can allow for protective measures to be put in place for a victim following a domestic incident of violence or the threat of violence involving a perpetrator over the age of 18.
Officers from South Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team also arrested a 69 year-old Leeswood female for common assault.
Posting an update on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said:
“After dusting ourselves down from the assaults yesterday rota4 made two arrests for domestic violence tonight.”
“In Buckley a 38 year-old male was arrested for common assault and breach of and in Leeswood a 69 year-old female was arrested for common assault.”
“Domestic abuse takes all forms and we have a zero tolerance approach.”
Support
Domestic abuse affects people from all walks of life and in many different ways.
If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse.
The Crown Prosecution Service website has a breakdown of the types of domestic abuse.
You can report domestic abuse to North Wales Police or, if you’re not ready to speak to the police, you can contact support organisations who will help you.
Call the UK police non-emergency number, 101, if you need support or advice from the police and it’s not an emergency.
If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use the textphone service on 18001 101.
Local support:
Live Fear-Free
Helpline for sexual violence and domestic abuse victims in Wales.
Welsh Women’s Aid
Putting women and children first.
North Wales Women’s Centres
Supporting, encouraging, and enabling women to take control of their lives.
Relate Cymru
Relationship guidance including help for domestic violence.
North Wales Safeguarding Adults Board
Protecting adults from abuse and neglect.
BAWSO
Help for black and minority ethnic people in Wales. Get advice on domestic abuse, forced marriage, female genital mutilation, honour-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery.
Dyn Safer Wales
Working across Wales to support men who experience domestic abuse.
North Wales Victim Support
Help across the region.
Hafan Cymru
Supporting people, including those in abusive relationships.
