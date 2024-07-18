Lush Broughton celebrate 1st birthday with free product making and competitions

In celebration of their 1st birthday, Lush Broughton are hosting a fun weekend of activities on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July with free product-making and bath bomb hunting.

Alex Huntley, store manager at Lush Broughton, said: “Our first year has flown by so quickly! We’ve had over 170k of you through our doors and we’ve enjoyed getting to know every single one of you!

“We’ve loved learning what your favourite products are, what your routines are and we’ve especially loved celebrating with you at our Lush Parties. We can’t wait for another year of it!”

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “Since opening a year ago, Lush has proven to be a big hit with our shoppers and we’re still so proud to be home to the first North Wales store.

“It really is a summer of celebration here at Broughton. We recently celebrated our 25th birthday bash with our visitors and now Lush is set to mark its first birthday with us, offering a whole host of fun activities for our community to get involved in.”

Saturday & Sunday activities:

12:00-13:00 – Free Toby’s Magic Cow Bath Bomb making for the first 25 customers

13:00-16:00 – For £10 each, pop in store and make your own Intergalactic Bath Bomb, then complete the Bath Bomb Hunt around the shopping park to win an exclusive goodie bag!

Lush Bath Bomb Hunt: Stores and venues across Broughton Shopping Park will display a picture of a bath bomb by their till and customers will be given a card with a picture of each location. They then have to visit those locations and write down the name of the bath bomb displayed. The following stores are involved: River Island, The Entertainer, Pedro’s Kitchen, Tui, Cineworld and the park’s security office.