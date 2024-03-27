Level crossing safety plea to North Wales holidaymakers as Easter getaway begins

The crossing near Llanbedr station on the Cambrian Line in North Wales provides access to Shell Island, one of the largest campsites in Europe which welcomes up to 80,000 visitors each year.

More than 900 road vehicles use the crossing daily, as well as more than 100 pedestrians and cyclists, while 16 timetabled trains pass through every day.

There have been three near-misses involving trains and cars at the crossing in the past two years – and in July 2023 a driver was convicted of dangerous driving after crossing in front of a train when the lights were on red.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “Many people who use this crossing are visitors to the Shell Island Campsite and therefore unfamiliar with the crossing and its operation.

“As Easter approaches, when the campsite will welcome thousands of guests, we want to urge all users of the level crossing to remain vigilant and approach the crossing with extreme caution.”

Bethan Lloyd, Network Rail route level crossing manager, said: “There are no barriers provided at this crossing, so it’s imperative that all users are prepared to stop at the crossing.

“Unless your vehicle has already crossed the stop line, you must stop when the amber lights come on. You must stop when the red lights flash and remain stationary until the lights stop flashing.

“It is surprisingly easy to end up on the tracks, so make sure your exit is clear before driving onto the crossing. It might be tempting to jump the lights but don’t do it – you’re putting lives, including your own, at risk.”

The main safety advice for crossing users is as follows:

Approach the crossing with extreme caution

Be prepared to stop at the crossing

Unless your vehicle has already crossed the stop line, you must stop when the amber lights are on

You must stop when the red lights flash and remain stationary until the lights stop flashing

Make sure your exit is clear before driving onto the crossing – don’t risk being stopped on the crossing