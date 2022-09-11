Legendary rugby referee Nigel Owens MBE coming to Chester for fundraiser dinner

Chester Racecourse will play host to a fantastic sporting dinner on Thursday 3rd November 2022 featuring renowned rugby union referee, Nigel Owens MBE.

All fans, players, and anyone who knows anything about rugby will know the name, Nigel Owens.

The Welshman is recognised as one of the world’s best rugby referees and is the first openly gay man to come out in professional rugby.

Besides having the record for most test matches refereed, he has earned a reputation as one of the top rugby referees around the world.

Born and bred in West Wales he first picked up the referee whistle aged 16 after he was told he wouldn’t make it as a player.

Nigel officiated his first international game in 2005 between Ireland and Japan in Osaka and he made his World Cup debut in 2007 in France and became the first person to officiate 100 test matches.

Awarded an MBE for services to sport in 2016, Nigel Owens is admired across the world, and known for displaying a dry sense of humour and sharp wit when dealing with players.

Come and listen to Nigel talk about the encounters and experiences throughout his 20-year rugby career and personal life whilst enjoying two-course meal in the fantastic Pavilion Suite at Chester Racecourse.

The VIP dinner package gives you the opportunity to join Nigel Owens for a meet and greet drinks reception prior to the dinner.

The event is being held to raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Chester.

For further information contact Hospice of the Good Shepherd on 01244 851811 or visit the website www.hospicegs.com

