Leading charity highlights support for people affected by dementia ahead World Mental Health Day

A leading charity has warned that people living with dementia in Wales are at risk of depression and anxiety – particularly in the early stages following a diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s Society Cymru is highlighting the issue to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10 and has issued advice to carers and family members to help them to support those with the condition.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in eight people are living with a mental health issue.

The theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’.

There are 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, including an estimated 50,000 in Wales. Cheryl James, Alzheimer’s Society Cymru Area Manager said: “While people can live well with dementia, some people may experience depression and anxiety, often following a diagnosis but at other times too.

“For some people, it might be directly linked to them worrying about their memory and the future.

“This is why it is so important to reassure a person living with dementia that they are still valued and that their feelings matter, and to try to shield them from as much external stress as possible.

“If you’re caring for person with dementia you can help by identifying appropriate activities and stimulation to help them remain involved and engaged, and by encouraging social interaction and relationships with others.”

The charity has issued advice to close friends and family of people living with dementia, who may be worried about their mental wellbeing.

Talk to them about their feelings – if someone is feeling depressed or anxious, or something very upsetting or traumatic has happened to them, they may find it helpful to talk to someone close to them about it. (Patience and understanding will be more helpful than trying to get the person to ‘cheer up’.)

Offer support to help them maintain social contact with other people – this will help them to feel less isolated and retain their sense of identity.

Persevere with treatment – those close to the person should encourage them to keep taking their medication or seeing their therapist even if improvement feels slow at the start.

Keep active – physical exercise is good for relieving feelings of anxiety and depression and can also help people with sleep problems and apathy. Supporting the person to do other activities that they enjoy will often also help.

Eat a healthy diet – a poor diet can contribute to feelings of anxiety and depression, as can alcohol and caffeine. It is therefore a good idea to try to eat a healthy diet and not drink too much alcohol or caffeinated drinks.

Cheryl added: “No one should face dementia alone. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for emotional support, information and advice.

“You can call our Dementia Connect support line on 0333 150 3456 (Welsh-speaking support line on 03300 947 400) to speak to one our empathetic Dementia Advisers, or visit our website alzheimers.org.uk where there is a wealth of information to help people living dementia to cope with depression and anxiety.”

