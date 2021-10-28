Keeping Mold Tidy! Team of 15 employees from local firm take part in litter pick

A team of 15 employees of The P&A Group have taken part in a litter pick to help keep Mold tidy.

Armed with bags and gloves, the team cleaned the roads surrounding their premises, the main road in front of the Woodworks Garden Centre and the industrial estate around their sites.

In just one hour, 19 bags were filled with rubbish which included broken road signage, wheel hubs, bottle crates and much, much more.

The team was thanked by the Mayor of Mold, Councillor Sarah Taylor, who was accompanied by Springy, the town’s Spring Clean mascot. Joining the 15 volunteers, the P&A Panda showed up to say ‘hello’ and get involved.

Commenting on the initiative, Steve Morgan, Managing Director of the P&A Group said:

“At the P&A Group we want to positively contribute to the communities in which we operate and doing a litter pick was just one small way that we could made a difference to Mold.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part and supported this initiative including our people from P&A Pallets, Zest 4 Leisure Unit 2, The Woodworks Garden Centre and our HR, Marketing and Finance departments.”

“We also received several phone calls during the day from customers and neighbours who drove past and complemented our team of litter pickers at work, so it’s great that others appreciated their hard work and efforts.”

Over the past 10 years, and prior to COVID, Mold Town has run an annual spring clean over a three day period during which many local companies and members of the public turned out to clean up the public area in which they live and work.

The P&A Group has been an avid supporter of this initiative, with employees and the P&A Panda regularly taking part to do their bit for the environment and to keep Mold tidy.

The P&A Group comprises Zest 4 Leisure, a leading supplier of award winning timber garden products, The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St Andrews Business Centre for leased and virtual offices.