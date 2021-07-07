Jack Sargeant questions Health Minister on access to GP’s in Queensferry and Connah’s Quay

A Senedd Member has questioned the Welsh Government Health Minister over two Deeside GP surgeries following concerns raised by local residents.

A consultation has been launched on proposals to relocate Queensferry Medical Practice to Connah’s Quay because of the condition of the current buildings.

Local residents have said a move to Connah’s Quay would make it difficult for older people living in the Queensferry area to visit a GP.

Meanwhile concerns have been raised about St Mark’s Dee View Surgery in Connah’s Quay after the practice was forced to close for a day due to a lack of doctors.

Betsi Cadawladr Univesity Health Board launched an “urgent review” last week following the issues at the Fron Road surgery.

In the Welsh Parliament today, Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant asked Eluned Morgan, the Health Minister to instruct officials to look into building a purpose built medical centre to serve Queensferry and surrounding areas and to personally intervene to help St Marks Surgery maintain staffing levels.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “Access to GP services is an increasing issue in Alyn and Deeside, and this has been highlighted in recent weeks—twice, actually—at St Mark’s surgery in Connah’s Quay, where there is clearly a shortage of doctors, and in Queensferry, where residents are seeing their practice being moved, or potentially being moved, to Connah’s Quay, because the current building is not fit for purpose.”

“Minister, with this in mind, will you meet with the health board to address the issue at St Mark’s and make sure they do have an adequate number of GPs?”

“Will you also ask your officials to look into the potential of building a new purpose-built medical centre that serves Queensferry and the surrounding communities?”

Health Minister Eluned Morgan responded: “I know there have been some issues in particular with surgery at Connah’s Quay in recent weeks.”

“I think some of the issues that we saw outlined there, where, actually, a message went out that the practice was actually closed, and advising patients to call an alternative number, that should not have happened.”

“The health board is very aware of that. I think we’ve got to remember, of course, that our clinicians and our services are built on the people who deliver them, and they are also susceptible to falling ill, and that’s what happened in this particular case.”

“And I think it’s important that we have a situation where of course we’re looking at the infrastructure relating to surgeries around Wales.”

“I’ve got to tell you that there’s a huge amount of work to do in relation to upgrading surgeries around Wales.”

“We have a commitment in our manifesto to create twenty-first century surgeries.”

“We’re hoping to do that on a kind of hub system so that we’re working with local authorities and other partners to put that in place.’”

“It will be up to the local health board to determine the priority in which those should be set out. ”

“So, we will be in further discussions with them, but we are looking for how we can fulfil that commitment that was very clearly set out in our manifesto.”

Speaking after Jack added: “I know that St Marks surgery have faced some challenges but I am seeking the Ministers intervention to ask the health board to assist the surgery in addressing them to ensure patients can get an appointment.”

“I welcome the Ministers comments on a purpose built medical centre for Queensferry and will be contacting the Health Board to ask get things moving.”