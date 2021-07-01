Concerns raised over plans for medical practice to relocate from Queensferry to Connah’s Quay.

A consultation has been launched on proposals to relocate a Deeside doctors surgery to another town leaving the community it serves without a GP.

Queensferry Medical Practice has written to its patients outlining proposed changes that would see it relocate to Connah’s Quay.

Concerns have been raised that a move to Connah’s Quay would make it difficult for older people living in the Queensferry area to visit a GP.

The Pierce Street doctors surgery currently looks after around 8,100 patients and is classed as a medium-sized practice.

Bosses are looking at several options which includes a move to The Quay Health Centre in Connah’s Quay.

The current buildings were built in the 1990’s with the intention to support up to 6000 patients.

The practice says it is struggling to develop the variety of services it needs “to meet the changing needs of our patients due to the limitations of our current buildings.”

It’s expected patient numbers will swell when once the huge Airfields housing development on the former RAF Sealand is complete.

An increase in the patient list would push the practice “towards the need for more suitable premises.”

Bosses say they have had to make “hard choices and changes” to the way it operates in recent years.

“This is due to the NHS being under unprecedented pressure and GP services, in particular, are not coping with demand over the country as a whole.” A letter to ‘stakeholders’ says.

A number of health board managed practices in Deeside have seen GPs hand in their notice and temporary doctors and locums now look after the patients, “this is not to the benefit of anyone.” The letter states.

Concerns have been raised about the level of service at St Mark’s Dee View Surgery in Connah’s Quay prompting the health board to carry out “an urgent review of systems and process” after the surgery closed on Monday due to no available GP’s.

Bosses at Queensferry Medical Practice say, “what makes us so vulnerable is the construction of our current premises and working over the two buildings.”

“Everything is duplicated and we simply do not have the staffing and capacity to continue in this way and most of all with the increase of patients we do not have the space within our current buildings to meet the demand”

“After considering a number of different options, we have not been able to come up with a viable alternative arrangement that would enable us to improve the situation and

provide a safe and appropriate standard of care in our current building.”

“Therefore, we have decided that we have no option but to propose to move to an alternative site, which is The Quay Health Centre, Fron Road, Connah’s Quay.”

The practice says, “there is currently a very strong transport link between Queensferry, High Street and Fron Road, Connah’s Quay. The distance between the buildings is 1.4 miles along a direct route.”

According to a Frequently Asked Questions letter, another option being explored would be to develop new premises alongside the re-development of Deeside Leisure centre which is expected to take a few years.

Speaking to Deeside.com, Queensferry resident Linda McCormick said it’s “been a nightmare trying to get an appointment at the Queensferry surgery for the last few years and the addition of the new housing scheme at Airfields is going to make it much worse.”

“Moving to Connahs Quay is going to make things very difficult for the elderly and mum’s with very young children who have no means of transport.”

Another local resident who preferred not to be named told us, “The surgery is central to nearly all patients in Queensferry.”

“Moving it will have a huge effect on most patients getting to and from appointments.”

“The option to create a new practice alongside the redevelopment of the leisure centre would be the best one for the Queensferry community.”

“They all so need to take into account all the new houses being built in Garden City area now.”

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant said he is seeking to speak to the practice, “to understand the proposals further as it is very important to me that people are able to access services where they live.”

“I am also keen to hear the thoughts of local residents and will use their views to inform my work on the matter going forward.” He said.