Hospice super heroes in training for mammoth fundraising trek in Spain

A group of hiking super heroes are in training to trek across the Spanish hills on a fundraising mission for a hospice that serves Flintshire.

The 14 walkers have signed up to take on northern Spain’s historic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route in aid of St Kentigern Hospice in St Asaph.

Together they hope their 67km venture will raise at least £50,000 to help fund the hospice’s palliative care services for adults in Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire areas.

St Kentigern Hospice Community Fundraiser William Holliday said: “The volunteers are all genuine superstars, heroes and heroines determined to put their best feet forward to support the invaluable work of the hospice.”

Among them is former chaplain Sue Last who ministered at St Kentigern for 15 years.

It also has a special place in her heart for personal reasons because her husband, John, received respite care there after being diagnosed 11 years ago with a combination of Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia.

Sue was John’s main carer and before the Covid pandemic was able to access respite care at the hospice for him.

She said the offer of respite help was a blessing, greatly supporting her family through traumatic times, adding: “John received the most outstanding care while he was here. Knowing he was in the safe hands of understanding professionals greatly reduced the stress on me and enabled me to get my batteries recharged.

“I am more than willing to do whatever I can to boost funds for St Kentigern so that other people can continue to benefit from its services in the way we have.”

John has been in a nursing home for the past two years but Sue still receives vital support from St Kentigern.

She said: “The only Admiral Nurse – dementia nurse specialist – for North Wales is based at the hospice. She supported me when John was at home and continues to support me today.”

As well as the services of an Admiral Nurse, St Kentigern also offers a respite bed for people living with dementia.

Parents of three and proud grandparents of seven, John is in his eighties and Sue in her seventies. But Sue has no qualms about taking on the Camino trek.

Both she and John were always keen walkers until his deteriorating health made it impossible for him to continue their walks together.

Sue still goes hiking regularly with family and friends and is no stranger to mammoth challenges.

Ten years ago she was part of another fundraising mission which saw her and one of her then teenage grandsons join other local community members walking part of the Great Wall of China. Between the group of 19 volunteers they raised more than £90,000 from the adventure for St Kentigern funds.

Sue and her fellow Camino-trekkers are currently in rigorous training for the trip to Spain in October.

The group also includes St Kentigern nurse Kate Seddon, local walking group leader Mike Costello, married couple Rowena and Chris Wynne, who are long-standing supporters of St Kentigern, and fellow walking enthusiasts Ruth Tulley, and Ann Johnson.

Ruth said they have set themselves a fund-raising target of £50,000 but would be thrilled to bring in more. Each of them has set up their own online Just Giving sponsorship page and the hospice also has a combined page where people can add their donations to boost the running total.

St Kentigern Community Fundraiser William Holliday is not going on the walk himself but helped launched the campaign for volunteers to come forward. He is thrilled that more than £3,000 has already been pledged in donations even before the group fly out to Spain.

He said: “We were delighted to get a group of 14 volunteers together. It surpassed all expectations. They are all still focused on training at the moment, but there is lots of support out there from our staff, friends and fellow community members who are all wishing them every success on what is sure to be an intrepid adventure.”

The Camino trek is also known as the Way of St. James, a renowned pilgrimage route leading to the shrine of the apostle St. James the Great in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwest Spain. Pilgrims from all walks of life embark on this ancient journey, seeking spiritual growth, self-discovery, or simply a physical challenge.

The St. Kentigern team is taking on the Camino de Santiago’s final 67 kilometers of the pilgrimage, often referred to as the ‘Camino Frances’ or the French Way. This section of the route begins in Palas de Rei and winds its way through picturesque landscapes, quaint villages, and lush countryside before culminating at the magnificent Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.

William said: “As well as being a personal challenge for each of our walkers, it is an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the vital services offered by the hospice.”

Established in 1995 as a registered charity, St Kentigern provides specialist palliative care for people with life threatening or life limiting illnesses. Its clinical services are completely free of charge to patients and their families across the catchment area.

It costs nearly £8,000 a day to run the 12-bed hospice which relies heavily on community fundraisers. It also provides day therapy rooms, bereavement support, individual and family counselling, and an on-site cafe.

The walkers fly out to Spain on October 2 before trekking for three consecutive days with the first 18 miles section taking place the day after their arrival on October 3.

Sue said: “We are training individually, as pairs and in small groups, walking anywhere and everywhere as often as we can, with recent trips in Snowdonia and Derbyshire.”

To make a donation to the group or for more information visit the hospice Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/stkentigerncamino24