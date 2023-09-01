Get your car washed and support Flint RNLI this Sunday

Flint RNLI volunteer crew is hosting a fundraising car wash event on Sunday from 10am-2pm at the Flint Lifeboat Station on Castle Dyke Street. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is open to everyone, with no booking necessary. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the dedicated volunteers who give up their time to provide search and rescue services, ensuring the safety of those who use the sea for work or leisure activities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to getting your car cleaned, there will be tea, coffee, and cakes available, as well as a raffle and tombolas with various prizes. The RNLI store will also be open, offering a range of merchandise for purchase. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Come down to the station, get a clean car, support and meet our volunteer crew, and enjoy some tasty treats whilst you’re at it,” invites the Flint RNLI crew. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RNLI relies on donations and fundraising events like this to continue its vital work. By supporting this event, you are helping to ensure that the RNLI can continue to save lives at sea. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

So, mark your calendar for this Sunday, 3rd September, and come down to the Flint Lifeboat Station between 10am and 2pm. It’s a great opportunity to support a worthy cause, meet the dedicated volunteers of the Flint RNLI, and enjoy a day of fun and fundraising. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information about the RNLI and the work they do, visit their website at rnli.org. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

