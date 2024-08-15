Former Man Utd youth goalkeeper from Buckley earns Oxford place

Nothing could stop Daniel Mayers-Jones achieving his dream to study at Oxford University.

The former Manchester United Youth Academy Goalkeeper – who played in the same side as England star Kobbie Mainoo – will study Chemistry at the prestigious University’s Lincoln College from September.

Daniel, from Buckley, secured A Levels in Maths, Business, Chemistry and the Welsh Baccalaureate and is looking forward to the next chapter in his education.

Thanking mum Cathy, dad Kenny and sister Charlotte for their support, the 18 year-old also praised staff at Coleg Cambria Deeside’s Sixth Form Centre – where he was recently named Student of the Year – for their part in his academic success.

A former pupil at Elfed High School, Daniel said: “I am thrilled to be attending Oxford University, it was a rigorous process, but I have the grades I need and can’t wait to get started.

“I had three interviews online, so I didn’t get a chance to experience the city and the university in person, but from a computer screen here in North Wales! I have been down since and it’s amazing, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Having spent a week on work placement with biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca in Macclesfield, Daniel is even more determined to pursue a career in the sector.

He is targeting a role in in process or chemical engineering but admits his journey to the industry was not straightforward.

“I’m not sure how I went from football to chemistry, I think it was the love of experiments and science,” he said.

“I started to really enjoy the subject after the pandemic towards the end of high school, as I had struggled with it a little beforehand. I worked even harder to get myself up to speed and got better and better until I realised it was interesting and an area I could succeed in long-term.”

Daniel added: “My family have always been a great support to me, since childhood when they would drive me over to Manchester for training and matches, they’ve sacrificed a lot.

“They are of course proud that I’ve made it into Oxford, and they have played a big part in it. I’m quite low key and just want to get there and get my head down, but I’m going to enjoy it too!

“I’ve had so much help from Coleg Cambria every step of the way, the lecturers, the progress coaches and all the staff are brilliant. They’ve all had a positive impact on my time there and I can’t thank them enough.”

Head of Deeside Sixth Miriam Riddell congratulated Daniel on not only his exam results but on being one of the “kindest and most helpful” students they’ve ever had.

“Daniel embodies everything that is good about young people, he was popular with staff and students and has a work ethic like no other learner I have ever come across,” she added.

“He deserves his place at Oxford University as he is so motivated and works so hard, always going the extra mile.

“Daniel was always seen around college helping his peers and is just the nicest person, he never missed a lesson and is so polite and courteous – we will miss him and wish him every success for the future.”