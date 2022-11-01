Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Nov 2022

Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire school’s gardening project supporting well-being and an interest in the environment has the seeds for success thanks to funding from a housing developer.

Ysgol Penyffordd received £3,500 from homebuilder Castle Green, linked to its nearby Brook Meadow development.

The school’s Mrs Foley explained: “Well-being is a focus our school is working on particularly following COVID.”

“As part of this we wanted to improve the outdoor space to give the children ability to enjoy a natural area.”

“The space will also be used to implement sessions such as gardening clubs and used in the future for lessons and groupwork studying nature, enjoying stories and much more.”

“The children have been heavily involved in the design, particularly our Eco-Council children who’ve been assisting in the planning and will help with the practical side and creating the garden too.”

“We approached Castle Green for help reaching our fundraising goal and are very grateful for their support – without it we wouldn’t have been able to achieve our full plan.”

The school used the funding from Castle Green to purchase raised beds to plant vegetables in, low planting beds for herbs, benches for the children to sit on, small fencing to surround and protect the space.

Marketing manager Hannah Ryle said: “At Castle Green we’re committed to building greener and helping our homeowners live more sustainably, so we were keen to help Ysgol’s Eco Council with their plans.”

“The eco garden is an exciting project that will support children’s well-being, help children learn about wildlife and to grow their own vegetables, while encouraging biodiversity.”

[Photo: Castle Green Homes site manager Gethyn Evans and sales consultant Venita Jones pictured with members of the Eco Council from Ysgol Penyffordd and the school’s Mrs Foley]

Read Next

  • Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales
  • Transport for Wales opens brand-new training facility in Chester
  • Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’ with the voices of The Red Wall released as Wales’ official World Cup 2022 anthem
  • Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales

    News

    Transport for Wales opens brand-new training facility in Chester

    News

    Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’ with the voices of The Red Wall released as Wales’ official World Cup 2022 anthem

    News

    Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight

    News

    Young people in Wales needed to shape future of National Lottery money

    News

    Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour

    News

    Flintshire farmers raise concerns with North Wales Member of the Senedd

    News

    Chester’s brand-new 800 vehicle multi-storey car park is now open

    News

    Flintshire Council: Deadline approaching for applications to secondary schools

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn