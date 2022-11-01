Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

A Flintshire school’s gardening project supporting well-being and an interest in the environment has the seeds for success thanks to funding from a housing developer.

Ysgol Penyffordd received £3,500 from homebuilder Castle Green, linked to its nearby Brook Meadow development.

The school’s Mrs Foley explained: “Well-being is a focus our school is working on particularly following COVID.”

“As part of this we wanted to improve the outdoor space to give the children ability to enjoy a natural area.”

“The space will also be used to implement sessions such as gardening clubs and used in the future for lessons and groupwork studying nature, enjoying stories and much more.”

“The children have been heavily involved in the design, particularly our Eco-Council children who’ve been assisting in the planning and will help with the practical side and creating the garden too.”

“We approached Castle Green for help reaching our fundraising goal and are very grateful for their support – without it we wouldn’t have been able to achieve our full plan.”

The school used the funding from Castle Green to purchase raised beds to plant vegetables in, low planting beds for herbs, benches for the children to sit on, small fencing to surround and protect the space.

Marketing manager Hannah Ryle said: “At Castle Green we’re committed to building greener and helping our homeowners live more sustainably, so we were keen to help Ysgol’s Eco Council with their plans.”

“The eco garden is an exciting project that will support children’s well-being, help children learn about wildlife and to grow their own vegetables, while encouraging biodiversity.”

[Photo: Castle Green Homes site manager Gethyn Evans and sales consultant Venita Jones pictured with members of the Eco Council from Ysgol Penyffordd and the school’s Mrs Foley]

