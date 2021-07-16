Flintshire schools receive award for exceptional support of apprenticeship scheme

A Flintshire primary school and high school have received an award from a training company for their exceptional support of apprentices in the education sector.

For the past three years Ysgol Maes Y Felin and Ysgol Treffynnon have offered twenty young people apprenticeships to become teaching assistants, office administrators and IT technicians across both schools.

The schools work with Achieve More Training Ltd to deliver the apprenticeships which lead to City & Guilds NVQ Level 2 or 3 Certificates at the end of the course.

Matt Hilliker, director of the company, presented the ‘AMT School Award’ to Anneke Perrett, business manager for both Ysgol Treffynnon and Ysgol Maes Y Felin, and David Thomas, deputy headteacher at Ysgol Maes Y Felin.

Mr Hilliker said: “I am delighted to present Ysgol Maes Y Felin and Ysgol Treffynnon with this award in recognition of their outstanding work with each and every apprentice.

“This annual award is presented to schools and employers that we work with who have gone above and beyond with supporting the apprenticeship program and providing a pathway for apprentices to start their career in the education sector.

“Both of these schools are deserving recipients of this award, and we look forward to continuing our successful working partnership and helping young people achieve their career aspirations.”

Mrs Perrett said: “I have worked closely with the team at Achieve More over the past three years. Achieve More has enabled both the primary and secondary school to successfully plan and recruit for apprenticeship roles for teaching assistants and IT technicians.

“All of the apprentices we have had have differed in age and personal circumstances, but we are proud to say that they all achieved a qualification and the majority of them have gone on to be employed within our schools. One of our apprentices has recently become a lead higher level teaching assistant (HLTA) within our specialised autism spectrum disorder (ASD) resource unit. A fantastic achievement!

“Starting my working life as an apprentice, the apprenticeship scheme is something I whole- heartedly believe in. To be able to share that belief with Achieve More Training has made for a highly successful partnership that has, and will continue to, provide employment opportunities for both young and older people, and enable positive life choices. This is something we feel privileged to be involved with.”

Mr Thomas said: “We are delighted to receive this award. The apprenticeship scheme has been a fantastic opportunity for both us, as a school, and for the apprentices as individuals.

“The apprentices have brought enthusiasm and a willingness to learn and have made a very positive impact to school life here at Ysgol Maes Y Felin. It has been a pleasure to be a part of their development and to see how much they have grown in confidence.

“We look forward to continuing this mutually beneficial partnership with Achieve More Training and helping to support more apprentices on their journey to a successful future.”