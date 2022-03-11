Flintshire pub extension plans approved following successful appeal

Plans to extend a pub in Flintshire have been given the green light following a successful appeal.

Paddock Inns Limited originally applied to create extra space for dining at the Celtic Arms in Northop in January last year.

However, the company was denied permission to add an orangery with a retractable roof onto a former golf clubhouse, which is located in the grounds of Northop County Park.

It came after planning officials from Flintshire Council described the aluminium structure as “an undesirable form of development”.

Concerns were also raised over the impact on the nearby Grade II*-listed park and gardens at Soughton Hall.

The Sale-based firm later lodged an appeal, claiming the proposals would allow for greater social distancing at the pub to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The application has now been approved on appeal after a planning inspector concluded it would not harm the appearance of the existing building.

In his decision notice, Richard Duggan said: “The Celtic Arms is already a large and bulky building; the adjoining golf clubhouse is a very contemporary and modern building and there is a large housing development close-by.

“As such, these developments already have some harmful impact upon the setting of the historic park and garden.

“In my judgement therefore, the proposed extension would not materially erode any ‘designed views’ from the Grade II* listed Soughton Hall historic park and garden and would thus avoid harm to its significance in this respect.

“Having regard to the above, I conclude that the proposed orangery extension would not have a harmful impact on the character and appearance of the host building.

“Accordingly, I conclude that the appeal should be allowed subject to the conditions set out in the schedule attached to this decision.”

Approval for the proposals was granted subject to details being submitted of measures to mitigate the impact on great crested newts.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).