Flintshire based social business that promotes equality and diversity shortlisted for prestigious UK Enterprise award

Flintshire based RainbowBiz has been shortlisted for the UK Social Enterprise Awards, recognising it as one of the UK’s most effective social enterprises.

RainbowBiz based in Mold is a finalist in the Social Enterprise Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity & Justice Award.

It is a business that exists to promote equality and diversity through the weekly projects and trading arm the Hippy Shop in Mold.

In the last year it has created over 500 hours of support to local vulnerable adults during 156 project sessions.

The organisation has also employed two part time members of staff, in order to be able to support more people in the community.

Social enterprises are businesses that trade for a social or environmental purpose.

There are an estimated 100,000 social enterprises in the UK contributing around £60bn annually to the UK economy and are set up to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing society.

The UK Social Enterprise Awards are awarded by Social Enterprise UK, the UK’s leading membership body for social enterprises and recognise excellence and innovation in UK social enterprises.

RainbowBiz will be joining other shortlisted organisations and guests at a prestigious awards ceremony held at London’s iconic Roundhouse on Thursday 8 December.

Previous winners have included a legal firm representing vulnerable people, a crowdfunding platform helping homeless people into work, and a network of zero waste supermarkets – demonstrating the diversity of the social enterprise in the UK.

Commenting on being shortlisted Sue Oliver said: “Being shortlisted alongside some of the UK’s best Social Enterprises is quite overwhelming and extremely humbling.”

“This is something that everyone who attends, supports or works with RainbowBiz should be credited for.”

Chief Executive of Social Enterprise UK Peter Holbrook said: “The UK Social Enterprise Awards are the ultimate showcase of the impact and excellence of social enterprises.”

“These are trailblazers and standard setters for how to do business better, in ways that put people and planet first.”

Peter continued: “They empower and uplift communities. They show us all how we can do business in a way that helps the environment. And they do all this while facing the same challenges as other businesses.”

“In these turbulent times, they are a beacon of innovation, optimism and resilience. Those who have made the shortlist of these awards have proven their business’ ability to weather the storm of the pandemic, keeping their business and their mission on track.”

“The challenges we face as a society demand new approaches and a shift in the way that businesses big and small act.”

“The entries for this year’s award continue to inspire, innovate and show us all how businesses can help us meet many of these challenges head on.”

The Hippy Shop in Mold sells fairly traded, ethnic clothing, incense, crystals and unique gift items. As a true Social Enterprise model, 100% of all profits are reinvested back into the community projects delivered by RainbowBiz. If you would like to show your support, please visit the Hippy Shop at 8 Daniel Owen Precinct in Mold.

