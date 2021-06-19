Flintshire based P&A to sponsor Nightingale House 25th anniversary balloon

Flintshire based P&A Group is to sponsor a hot-air balloon marking the 25th anniversary of Nightingale House Hospice.

The North East Wales based hospice, which provides free palliative care for local people, is building its’ very own hot air balloon to celebrate 25 years of caring for those with life-limiting illnesses.

P&A is a timber business based in Mold, it operates a group of companies including P&A Pallets and Packaging, the Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, Zest 4 Leisure timber garden products and St Andrews Business Centre.

It has been a previous supporter of Nightingale House and was approached “in recognition of its work in the local community and its fundraising achievements.”

The company’s logo will now feature on the balloon alongside a limited number of local and national businesses.

P&A Group Managing Director, Steve Morgan said:

”We were honoured that Nightingale House approached us to ask if we’d like to feature on the 25th Anniversary balloon – supporting the community has always been important to us at P&A.

“We recognise the outstanding work the Hospice does in providing specialist palliative care services for those with life-limiting illnesses to patients and their families in our local community and are pleased to support this fundraising initiative.”

“It also is a great opportunity to get all our staff involved and enjoy watching some ballooning over the summer at various locations.”

“The inspiration for the bespoke balloon comes from Nightingale Houses’ involvement in hot air ballooning in Oswestry over a number of years.”

The first flight is proposed to be at Oswestry Balloon Carnival on 21st and 22nd August, weather permitting.

Based on the number of flights and uses, it’s estimated that the hot-air balloon will have a lifespan of between four and six years.

Laura Parry, Head of Fundraising at Nightingale House Hospice said:

“When we initially started the campaign, we were realistic and looked at different size balloons as we were unsure as to what we would be capable of achieving.

“We are delighted that P&A Group decided to get involved and all sponsored panels will contribute to our special 25th anniversary balloon that will fly the skies in 2021 and beyond.”

In addition to corporate support, members of the public can also get involved with the special anniversary hot-air balloon and more information is available here.