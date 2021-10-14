Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Oct 2021

Flint Coastguard rescue team scramble to reports of female stuck in mud with incoming tide at Talacre Beach

Flint’s volunteer Coastguard rescue team responded to an incident at Talacre Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The team were scrambled by Holyhead MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) just before 1.30pm to reports of a female stuck in mud at the Flintshire beach with an incoming tide.

The female was located, extracted from the mud and taken to a place of safety.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “Team tasked by UK Coastguard along with our colleagues from Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team to reports of female stuck in the mud on Talacre beach with an incoming tide.”

“Both teams on scene and casualty located.”

“Two mud technicians from Flint and Rhyl CRT deployed onto the mud, where casualty was successfully extracted and brought to a place of safety by our shore-side operators.”

“Although muddy and wet, no further casualty care needed.”

“Holyhead MRCC updated and as a result were happy for both teams to stand down and return to stations.”

Coastguard officers have issued this advice:

“If you think someone may be in danger of becoming trapped in the thick mud or the incoming tide then please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard with any concerns.”

“We would rather be called and not needed rather than not be called and needed.”



