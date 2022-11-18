Firefighters tackle blaze on a Buckley industrial estate overnight
|
Listen to this article
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze on a Buckley Industrial estate.
Four pumps and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the blaze on Brookhill Way in Buckley at 2:40am.
In a post on social media at 3.30am, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently dealing with an incident on Brookhill Way, #Buckley. Please keep away from the area while crews deal with the incident.”
We’re currently dealing with an incident on Brookhill Way, #Buckley. Please keep away from the area while crews deal with the incident. pic.twitter.com/lWzmrRQZhZ
— North Wales Fire #DiogeluCymru #KeepWalesSafe (@NorthWalesFire) November 18, 2022
One local resident posted a video of the blaze on Facebook (picture above) it shows smoke and flames rising from the vicinity of an industrial unit.
A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to a fire at an industrial estate on Brookhill Way in Buckley at 2:40am this morning.”
“Four pumps and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the incident.”
“One pump remains at the scene to monitor the situation and a manager is set to visit the site to conduct a fire investigation.”Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News