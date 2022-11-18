Firefighters tackle blaze on a Buckley industrial estate overnight

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze on a Buckley Industrial estate.

Four pumps and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the blaze on Brookhill Way in Buckley at 2:40am.

In a post on social media at 3.30am, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently dealing with an incident on Brookhill Way, #Buckley. Please keep away from the area while crews deal with the incident.”

One local resident posted a video of the blaze on Facebook (picture above) it shows smoke and flames rising from the vicinity of an industrial unit.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to a fire at an industrial estate on Brookhill Way in Buckley at 2:40am this morning.”

“Four pumps and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the incident.”

“One pump remains at the scene to monitor the situation and a manager is set to visit the site to conduct a fire investigation.”

