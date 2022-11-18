Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Nov 2022

Updated: Fri 18th Nov

Firefighters tackle blaze on a Buckley industrial estate overnight

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze on a Buckley Industrial estate.

Four pumps and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the blaze on Brookhill Way in Buckley at 2:40am.

In a post on social media at 3.30am, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently dealing with an incident on Brookhill Way, #Buckley. Please keep away from the area while crews deal with the incident.”

One local resident posted a video of the blaze on Facebook (picture above) it shows smoke and flames rising from the vicinity of an industrial unit.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to a fire at an industrial estate on Brookhill Way in Buckley at 2:40am this morning.”

“Four pumps and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the incident.”

“One pump remains at the scene to monitor the situation and a manager is set to visit the site to conduct a fire investigation.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Public Health Wales: Act now to help combat the “silent pandemic”
  • Royal Mail workers to stage six more strikes during December
  • Chief Constable urging people in North Wales to remain vigilant for signs of abuse


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Public Health Wales: Act now to help combat the “silent pandemic”

    News

    Royal Mail workers to stage six more strikes during December

    News

    Chief Constable urging people in North Wales to remain vigilant for signs of abuse

    News

    Cervical cancer scare prompts young Flintshire mum to encourage others not to delay their smear tests

    News

    Slip road off A494 in Deeside closed due ro flooding

    News

    Calls for urgent action after “lowest on record” ambulance response times in Wales

    News

    Council asked to ‘urgently’ report on mould and damp issues in tenanted properties across Flintshire

    News

    Flintshire Council facing £32m black hole in budget for next year

    News

    Council Cabinet to back plans for new £16m care home on Flint Community Hospital site

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn