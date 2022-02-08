Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Feb 2022

Updated: Tue 8th Feb

#FCCBeKindOnline: Flintshire Councillor pledge to carry on late dads work raising awareness of online abuse

A new campaign called Be Kind Online has launched in Flintshire today, Tuesday 8 February

The aim is to raise awareness of responsible use of the internet and social media and end cyber bullying in our communities.

“This means rethinking online behaviour and embrace respect, empathy and kindness.” Flintshire council has said.

The campaign will also promote the safe and positive use of digital channels when communicating with Council services.

The campaign was suggested by the late Councillor Kevin Hughes (pictured top right) who sadly passed away from COVID in 2021.

His son, Andy (pictured top left) was elected in his ward and continues to champion internet safety and the #FCCBeKindOnline campaign.  He said:

“My dad suggested that Flintshire supports this campaign and he would be immensely proud to see that it has come to fruition.“

“I pledge to carry on his work and continue to raise awareness of cyber-bullying and online abuse in my role as councillor.”

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of the Council said:

“We have chosen Safer Internet Day 2022 to mark the launch of our campaign as this is celebrated globally in February each year to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.”

“It also aims to raise awareness about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically, and creatively.”

A dedicated web page flintshire.gov.uk/BeKindOnline has been set up for people to make 5 pledges to be kind online.

Pledges can be made as an individual (young person or adult), a school, a business or a club/community organisation.

Why not help to spread the word about the campaign?

Please encourage friends, family and work colleagues to pledge.

There is also the opportunity to make a personal pledge of your own – print a blank Pledge Card template and write a pledge you would like to make in the centre.

Then take a Selfie or have someone take a photograph of you with your pledge card and post your pledge photo on social media using the hashtag FCCBeKindOnline.

For further information on Safer Internet Day, visit saferinternet.org.uk/safer-internet-day/safer-internet-day-2022.



