FAW charge Connah’s Quay Nomads with allegedly fielding an ineligible player

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed that Connah’s Quay Nomads have been charged for an alleged breach of Cymru Premier Rules.

The charge relates to fielding an ineligible player. If found guilty it could mean a hefty points deduction for the team which is currently lying 6th in the Welsh Premier League.

An FAW statement issued today states: “Connah’s Quay Nomads have been charged for a breach of Cymru Premier Rules 12.6(b) and 14.1.”

Rule 12.6(b) relates to changes to a squad list and registration deadlines. “Between the closure of the first Professional Registration Period and the opening of the second Professional Registration Period, a club may register a maximum of one new eligible player on List A after the above-mentioned deadlines, provided the quota of locally trained players is respected.”

Rule 14.1 states: “No Club may play an ineligible Player in any Match.”

“Any Club which plays an ineligible player in a Match will have three (3) points deducted from its record for that season (or in the case of a Play-Off Match, will forfeit the Match) and will also be liable to a fine.”

The FAW has said, “the matter has been referred directly to independent arbitration and a date for the hearing will be confirmed in due course. ”

Nomads haven’t released a statement following the charge but the BBC states “it relates to the signings of former Wales international Neal Eardley and Portuguese midfielder Paulo Mendes.”

“It is alleged they broke the rule by signing Eardley in October, having already signed Mendes outside of the transfer window on 2 September.” BBC reporter John Hunt writes.

“But Nomads insist Mendes’ signing was completed on 31 August, inside the permitted period for bringing players in.”

Nomads “could be docked up to 18 points for the alleged offence.” BBC Sport adds.

[Photo: FAW]