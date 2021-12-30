Fat Boar pub group confirms opening date for new restaurant in Ruthin

A pub group has confirmed an opening date for its new restaurant in Ruthin.

The owners of the Fat Boar chain announced earlier this year they were due to take on the former On the Hill restaurant on Upper Clwyd Street.

The restaurant closed in the midst of the Covid pandemic after its owners decided to open an outdoor catering business instead.

The Fat Boar group has been busy revamping the building since acquiring it and has now revealed when it will reopen.

Posting on Twitter, it said the new Ruthin branch would opening on Monday, 10 January.

It’s expected the move will result in the creation of ten full time and ten part time jobs.

The group already has a presence in Mold and Wrexham, with Ruthin’s Fat Boar due to become its third premises.