Posted: Tue 14th Dec 2021

Family of teenager who died following a bicycle collision on Welsh Road have paid tribute to him

The family of teenager who died following a collision on Welsh Road in Garden City on Sunday have paid tribute to him.

Jamie Michael Jones (17) was from Garden City.

His family said: “Jamie was dearly loved, and he will always be in our hearts.

“He will be profoundly missed by us all and this leaves a huge impact on us all as a family, as well as everyone else who knew and loved him.

“As a family, we would like to ask everybody to respect our privacy during this very difficult time.”

Emergency services were called to the B5441 Welsh Road at around 5pm on Sunday 12th December.

Following the collision police launched an appeal for witnesses:

“Anyone with a dash cam fitted to their vehicle and was in the vicinity between 4pm and 5pm are asked to check for any footage that could assist the police.”

“We are urging anyone who may have further information regarding the collision to come forward via our LiveChat facility or by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000859395.”



