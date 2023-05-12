Deeside MP’s disappointed at UK Government’s decision over Jade’s Law
A Deeside MP has expressed frustration over the UK government’s decision against a proposed law change, which seeks to suspend the parental rights of a parent convicted of killing their partner.
The campaign for Jade’s Law was initiated by the parents of Jade Ward, Karen and Paul, alongside Edwin Duggan and Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami.
The law aims to suspend the parental rights of a parent convicted of killing their partner.
The campaign was triggered by the murder of Jade Ward, a 27-year-old mother from Chevrons Road, Shotton, by her estranged husband and father of her four children, Russell Marsh.
Since Marsh’s conviction, Jade’s family and friends have actively advocated for the automatic suspension of the parental responsibility of a parent convicted of such a heinous act.
Mr Duggan’s petition backing the campaign successfully gathered 130,179 signatures, and a parliamentary debate led by Mr Tami found support from MPs across party lines.
The Deeside MP subsequently met with Lord Bellamy KC, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice, and Edward Argar MP, Minister of State for Victims and Sentencing.
Mt Tami clarified that the family were not advocating for total removal of parental rights, but rather that the convicted individual should apply through the courts for their reinstatement.
At present, the family or guardians of the children involved must apply to have such rights suspended or removed.
Acknowledging the need for greater support to families wishing to challenge parental rights in court, Mr Tami sought more details on how this would be facilitated.
In response, Lord Bellamy announced the provision of legal aid from May 1 for individuals like Jade’s parents who wish to apply for a Special Guardianship Order in private proceedings.
Lord Bellamy also mentioned the Family Procedure Rule Committee’s ongoing work to simplify court procedures and reduce the burden on families seeking special guardianship orders.
Responding to Lord Bellamy’s letter, Mr Tami expressed his satisfaction that legal aid will be available to Jade’s parents and that support will be provided to streamline the court process.
However, he stressed that families in such situations should not be compelled to go to court and that parental responsibility should be automatically suspended for convicted murderers.
Expressing his disappointment, Mark Tami said, “The Tory UK Government is evidently not prepared to make this change in the law.”
“I reiterate Labour’s Shadow Justice team’s commitment to make Jade’s Law a reality when we get a Labour UK Government.”
He further mentioned that he is working with Shadow Justice Minister Ellie Reeves to include Jade’s Law in their manifesto.
Mr Tami praised the courage and tenacity shown by Jade’s family and Edwin Duggan in their fight for justice.
He reaffirmed his support for them, promising to aid their cause in any way possible.
