Deeside man who encouraged people to engage in riot is jailed

A Deeside man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after being found guilty of malicious communications.

Richard David Williams, 34, of Ewloe, ‘enthusiastically’ posted about participating in a riot and also shared a derogatory meme about migrants in a local Facebook group dedicated to protests.

Williams became the first person from Wales to be convicted and sentenced for offences associated with recent disorder after pleading guilty to one count of sending menacing messages via a public communication network at Mold Magistrates’ Court.

He was arrested after police officers identified him as the man behind the online activity, and was arrested on Wednesday August 7.

Within 24 hours, he was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service for sending menacing messages and he was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment the following day.

Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Cymru/Wales, said: “Williams wrongly thought that he could spread derogatory and menacing content from behind a computer screen.

“Despite not taking part in unrest himself, he used social media to encourage others to engage in violent behaviour.

“I hope today’s result sends a clear message to those using the internet to sow division – your actions have consequences and you will be prosecuted.”

Speaking after sentencing, Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM said: “This serves as a timely reminder that North Wales Police takes any allegation of criminality, whether committed online or in person, extremely seriously.

“Those who post online in a criminally irresponsible way must realise they will be located, swiftly investigated, and placed before the court.”