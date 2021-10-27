Countdown to COP26: School children to call for action around climate change at ground-breaking TEDx event at Theatr Clwyd

Nearly 100 children from primary and secondary schools across north Wales will join together for a ground-breaking TEDx event at Theatr Clwyd on 1 November.

They will call for more action to tackle climate change to build a better future for future generations.

The event – TEDxGwE: Countdown to COP26 – is being organised through a partnership between the north Wales regional school improvement service (GwE), Wrexham Glyndŵr University, Natural Resources Wales, Renew Wales and leadership practice Do-Well (UK) Ltd.

It will be chaired by TV and radio presenter, naturalist, author and wildlife tour leader, Iolo Williams.

It is part of the countdown to COP26 (Conference of Parties), the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in November and aims to bring partners from across the region from all sectors to actively listen to the region’s children and young people who will each present their own TED Talks about climate change.

A number of schools from across North Wales are taking part including Alun School and Castell Alun.

To help them prepare, all the young people have received public narrative training and mentoring from leadership experts at Do-Well and coach, author and founder of storytelling platform Tales to Inspire, Krish Patel, to help them frame their TED Talk to engage, inspire, influence and call for action.

Gavin Cass, Supporting Improvement Advisor at GwE, said: “Securing a TEDx event is a huge achievement for our region that will provide a global platform for our young people to get their voices heard in the lead up to COP26.”

“I have been blown away by the powerful stories that I have heard from children and young people as they prepare for our TEDx GwE event.”

“Their message is strong that we need to take action now to tackle climate change to protect our planet and ensure a better future for our future generations.”

Nina Ruddle, Head of Public Policy Engagement at Wrexham Glyndŵr University, which is supporting TEDx GwE through its Civic Mission, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for children and young people across north Wales to influence leaders across the public, private and third sectors about the collective challenge we all face around climate change.”

“We’re delighted to be able to provide our support through the University’s Civic Mission, which aims to end social inequality in north Wales by 2030 because we recognise that tackling the challenge of climate change is a vital part of this agenda.”

“There are no better voices to spread this vital message than those of our young people whose futures are dependent on the decisions that our leaders are making now, and I can’t wait to hear their TED Talks at this ground-breaking event, which we hope will inspire real and long-lasting change.”