Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets HQ plans rejected by Flintshire Council

Proposals to build a new HQ to host the Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets have been dealt another blow after planning permission was refused.

An application to create a new building and parade ground for the organisation on land on Dock Road in Connah’s Quay was submitted in January 2023.

Architects acting for the cadets said the scheme would provide a purpose-built facility to teach youngsters life skills, replacing their existing base on Tuscan Way in the town.

However, the development suffered a major setback in January last year when a bid for money to finance it from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund was rejected.

The cadets were later said to be seeking alternative funding to realise their ambitions, but now face another obstacle after approval for their new HQ was denied by officials from Flintshire Council.

It follows concerns being raised by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) about the flood risk posed by the site’s proximity to the River Dee.

In a recent letter to the local authority, NRW advisor Gareth Thomas also asked for issues surrounding land contamination to be addressed.

He said: “We continue to have concerns with the application as submitted because inadequate information has been provided in support of the proposal.

“To overcome these concerns, you should seek further information from the applicant regarding flood risk.

“If this information is not provided, we would object to this planning application.

“We also advise that based on the information submitted to date, conditions regarding land contamination should be attached to any planning permission granted.

“Without the inclusion of this condition, we would object to this planning application.”

A notice on the council’s website shows the application was refused by planning officers using delegated powers.

The project was previously part of a £20m bid from the local authority to the Westminster government for schemes in the Alyn and Deeside area.

It would also have seen improvements carried out to Connah’s Quay Docks and provided financial backing for the refurbishment of the John Summers Clock Tower in Sealand.

However, the application was rejected by the government, leading to anger from local politicians.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter