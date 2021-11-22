Connah’s Quay High School: “Wear something bright and colourful to commemorate Kai”

Children at a Deeside school have been invited to wear something bright and colourful to commemorate a pupil who tragically died last week.

Kai Lloyd passed away on Friday, he was 14 years old and attended Connah’s Quay High School.

As children return to classrooms today, the school has said there will be “many trained counsellors” on hand to support children “for as long as they need.”

This week pupils and staff will “take some reflection time” to write messages for a book of memories for Kai’s family.

On Friday, headteacher Amanda Harrison posted a heartbreaking message on social media about the teenager’s death.

She said: “With the deepest sadness, I must inform that one of our KS4 learners has passed away this morning.”

“Our thoughts go immediately to members of this learner’s family, and words cannot adequately express the shock and pain which has stricken them. ”

“I have spoken with Dad, and, even as a parent myself, cannot begin to express the utter heartbreak felt.”

“As a school community we will gradually now begin to process this information and our sense of loss will be palpable over the coming days I am certain.”

“It will be a difficult week.”

The school posted a further message today saying: “It will be a difficult week for our school family, but we want to celebrate Kai’s life as part of our community.”

“On Wednesday morning, staff and learners will take some reflection time to write a small card of thoughts, memories or reflections which will be collated and put into a Book of Memories for Kai’s family. ”

“On Friday of this week, we will also hold a non-uniform day when learners and staff will be invited to wear something bright and colourful to commemorate Kai”

“Everybody will be asked to donate at least one pound and the money will be passed to Kai’s family or donated to a charity of their choice. ”

“We ask for your support to ensure that learners, whilst wearing colourful clothes, are dressed appropriately for the situation and that they have warm clothes for breaks and lunchtimes.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody in the community who feels the pain of Kai’s loss.”

“We have many trained counsellors in school to support our learners for as long as they need.”

“Please get in touch with us if you are worried about your child.”

Connah’s Quay resident Siân Bland has set up the fundraiser to give the “family a helping hand with Kai’s funeral costs and other expenses during this heartbreaking time.”

Siân said: “Kai Lloyd was a very much loved son and brother.”

“Kai lit up every room he walked in.”

“He had a fun character and his smile was infectious and when he smiled, he made other people smile”

“Those that knew Kai know he was genuine, kind and loving.”

At 5.30 pm today, Monday, 22 November, Kai’s family will be releasing balloons with messages for the teenager from the Navy Club in Connah’s Quay,

“All are welcome to come, if you don’t want to send a balloon maybe a candle can be lit for him.” His mum, Lisa wrote on social media.