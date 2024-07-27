Connah’s Quay Baths: Cambrian Aquatics pledges to achieve Net Zero

The not-for-profit social enterprise which runs Connah’s Quay swimming baths is set to begin an ambitious journey towards achieving Net Zero.

With substantial backing from the Flintshire Fund, Cambrian Aquatics has secured a grant to perform a detailed sustainability audit and energy assessment through Pathway to Carbon Zero and Lite Green.

The evaluations and subsequent reports will provide a foundation for Cambrian Aquatics to obtain further funding, allowing the centre to implement critical changes aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Steve Carney, Director of Cambrian Aquatics, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is an incredible step forward for Cambrian Aquatics. Our commitment to sustainability and the environment is unwavering. With the help of these assessments, we are paving the way for a greener future for our community.”

Emma Jane Williams has been appointed to the board and will lead the new sustainability project. Emma shared her excitement, saying, “It’s fantastic to be on board with this amazing project. Like many others in the Deeside area, I learned to swim here many moons ago. With the support of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Flintshire Fund, we will work tirelessly to ensure that this beloved facility moves towards Net Zero.”

Emma, a dedicated sustainability consultant, emphasised, “It is my mission to make Flintshire the first county to achieve carbon zero status. I will move quickly to ensure we don’t lose one of our most cherished facilities. High energy costs mean high carbon emissions, and together we can reverse that. Thanks for having me on board and watch this space. We are near the River Dee and must keep children and adults learning to swim. Here at the baths, we also train lifesavers. It’s an all-around facility that offers so much.”

The Connah’s Quay pool currently hosts a Paralympian who trains there, highlighting Cambrian Aquatics commitment to inclusivity and excellence in aquatic sports.

The directors are all volunteers who do not take a wage, relying heavily on grant funding, council support, and community fundraising.

For more information and to get involved, please contact Cambrian Aquatics at [email protected]