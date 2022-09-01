Children in Flintshire eligible for uniform grant in Wales can now get one if they go to school in England

Flintshire Council has said it is now able to offer uniform grants for elligable children living in the county but going to school over the border.

Following a recent change in direction from Welsh Government, local authorities on the border are now able to offer grants to children living in Wales but attending school in England.

Unlike Wales, not all local authorities in England offer uniform grants.

This has put some families at a disadvantage if their children attend school in England.

A council spokesperson said: “From August this year, Welsh Government has now given Councils on the border with England, like Flintshire, the right to exercise discretion and allow payment to families, subject to them meeting the other eligibility criteria for the scheme.

If you think your family could be eligible for this grant, we would encourage you to apply at Uniform-Grants.”

Grants for Flintshire children going to schools in Wales.

You can apply for a Uniform Grants for children starting the following years in September 2022:

Reception, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11

Looked after (foster care) children can qualify in any academic year.

In order to be eligible to apply, parents must already be in receipt of, or applying for Free School Meals (eFSM) based on the following income;

• Income Support,

• Income Based Jobseekers Allowance,

• Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999,

• Income-related Employment and Support Allowance,

• Child Tax Credit,

• provided they are not entitled to Working Tax Credit and their annual income does not exceed £16,190,

• Guarantee element of State Pension Credit,

• Working Tax Credit ‘run-on’ – the payment someone may receive for a further four weeks after they stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit or Universal Credit.

• Universal credit(If earned income is included in the assessment of UC it must be less than £616.66)

The Funding is also available to all looked after children (Foster Care) of compulsory school age and pupils with no recourse to public funds.

You must complete an online form to apply for uniform grants.

Do not apply if you have already received a uniform grant for your child for the 2020/21 academic year, you cannot claim twice.

Details about Flintshire School Uniform Exchange can be found here: https://www.deeside.com/flintshire-school-uniform-exchange/

https://www.facebook.com/Flintshireuniforms/

